Nationwide, NFL announce multiyear partnership renewal

Nationwide and the National Football League (NFL) have announced the multiyear renewal of their partnership that ensures Nationwide's ongoing designation as an official auto, home, life, business, agribusiness and pet insurance partner. The centerpiece of the agreement is its continued presenting sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Additional sponsorship in the retirement planning services category will take effect at the start of the 2024 season. The insurance and financial services company has been a league partner since 2014.

"Nationwide is thrilled to extend our relationship with the NFL as we celebrate our tenth year as presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," said Ramon Jones, EVP and chief marketing officer for Nationwide. "This partnership continues to be a terrific vehicle to support numerous player-backed charities, reach key audiences and deliver premier experiences for our business partners. Widely regarded as the league's most prestigious award, we're honored to help the Payton family keep Walter's legacy alive."

Nationwide was the first, and has been the only, sponsor connected to the platform that honors the legacy of Walter Payton by amplifying the community work of current NFL players.

Since aligning with the NFL and the Payton family to expand and elevate the Man of the Year platform, Nationwide has contributed more than $2.3 million to the causes represented by the nominees and winners. Over that time, Nationwide began the annual Charity Challenge in 2015 and partnered with Alltroo in 2022 to provide nominees with additional opportunities to raise funds and awareness for their chosen charities.

In 2017, the collaboration between Nationwide, the league and the Payton family brought to life the NFL Man of the Year trophy silhouette in uniform elements to further recognize past award winners and current nominees. New this year, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year goal post wraps will be featured on home fields during Week 14 games.

"We're thrilled to announce the extension of our partnership with Nationwide, in what promises to be an incredible 10th year of sponsorship of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award," said Tracie Rodburg, senior vice president, sponsorship management at the NFL. "We're looking forward to continuing to work together with Nationwide to honor players making a positive impact on communities across the country."

The 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees will once again be invited to take part in dedicated Super Bowl week activities including visiting a local Boys & Girls Club, attending NFL Honors and being recognized at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.