Walker dislocates ankle, Titans suffer key injuries

Tennessee has one of the league's better offensive lines, but a lot of that is due to Lewan. Without him (and Jack Conklin, who was inactive due to injury Sunday), the Titans are instead forced to play backup guard Kevin Pamphile at left tackle and backup Dennis Kelly at right tackle. With Mariota banged up, his starting tackles out of action and Walker likely done for the season, things could get dire rather quickly for the Titans, who might be forced to immediately weather three incredibly important losses.