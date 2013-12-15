Vote for the 2014 NFL Fantasy LIVE Awards!

We've reached the end of the line in the fantasy football season. For most of you, the dream of a championship has likely died. But that doesn't mean you can't sit back and enjoy some end of the year festivities. So consider this our NFL Fantasy LIVE season-ending awards banquet. It's all the fun and excitement of your typical awards show, without any of the long speeches and overcooked chicken. Plus, there's no band to play anyone off the stage.