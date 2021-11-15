Around the NFL

Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

Published: Nov 15, 2021 at 06:51 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The new stars will align for the first time for the Los Angeles Rams.

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham was expected to play, despite getting just one practice with the team under his belt, but Miller was questionable with an ankle injury.

Miller will debut for the Rams after missing Weeks 8-9 (the former while he was still with Denver and the latter after he was traded to L.A.) with the ankle injury. He was acquired via trade with the Broncos and joins a star-studded defense that also features Aaron Donald. Together, Miller and Donald bring a combined 202 career sacks into Monday night.

The Rams stunned the NFL world when they sneaked under the radar and signed Beckham after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. While Beckham's addition at first seemed to be an embarrassment of riches for L.A.'s talented offense, it could prove pivotal as standout receiver Robert Woods has been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, tallied just 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season.

Miller, who racked up eight Pro Bowl trips as a Bronco, had 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his last seven games with Denver this season.

For the full list of inactive, click here.

Related Content

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on officials in shutout loss: 'They were a huge part of the game'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll took particular objection with the officiating during his team's 17-0 loss to Green Bay on Sunday. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater-Darius Slay sequence: 'I would like to see Teddy at least make a play'

Teddy Bridgewater's Week 10 business decision has drawn the ire of Broncos fans and media pundits alike. On Monday, Vic Fangio expressed his opinion on the QB's actions.
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson could miss 'TNF' due to sprained ankle

Less than a day removed from enduring their worst loss of the season, the Falcons could find themselves without one of its best players on a short week.
news

Mike McCarthy handed out bottles of 'Monkey Butt' to motivate Cowboys ahead of Falcons game

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was back in his bag of motivational tricks ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details just what McCarthy did 
news

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (hip/knee) avoided major injury; Minkah Fitzpatrick on COVID-19 list

The MRI on T.J. Watt's hip and knee injuries provided positive news for the Steelers pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOW that there is little if any structural damage to Watt's hip and knee, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to resume starting role vs. Jets in Week 11

Miami plans to re-insert Tua Tagovailoa into the starting lineup for its Week 11 game against the Jets.
news

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

The Rams could receive a big boost on defense for Monday night's game against the 49ers with Von Miller expected to make his L.A. debut after missing Week 9.
news

Washington DE Chase Young out for rest of season with torn ACL

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year will not finish out his sophomore season. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday defensive end ﻿Chase Young﻿ will miss the remainder of the year due to a leg injury suffered in Sunday's win.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton will see majority of first-team reps, QB could start Week 11

Cam Newton made a booming impact Sunday in his first game back with the Panthers. Head coach Matt Rhule revealed Monday the team is preparing as if Newton will resume QB1 duties as soon as Week 11.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Nov. 15

Baker Mayfield missed the end of Sunday's blowout loss in Foxborough, but the Browns quarterback likely won't be out of action much longer.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW