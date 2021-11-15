Von Miller, Odell Beckham active for Rams vs. 49ers

The new stars will align for the first time for the Los Angeles Rams.

Pass rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Odell Beckham are each active and set to make their Rams debuts on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham was expected to play, despite getting just one practice with the team under his belt, but Miller was questionable with an ankle injury.

Miller will debut for the Rams after missing Weeks 8-9 (the former while he was still with Denver and the latter after he was traded to L.A.) with the ankle injury. He was acquired via trade with the Broncos and joins a star-studded defense that also features Aaron Donald. Together, Miller and Donald bring a combined 202 career sacks into Monday night.

The Rams stunned the NFL world when they sneaked under the radar and signed Beckham after he was released by the Cleveland Browns. While Beckham's addition at first seemed to be an embarrassment of riches for L.A.'s talented offense, it could prove pivotal as standout receiver Robert Woods has been lost for the season with a torn ACL.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowler with the New York Giants, tallied just 17 receptions on 34 targets for 232 yards and no touchdowns in six games with the Browns this season.

Miller, who racked up eight Pro Bowl trips as a Bronco, had 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his last seven games with Denver this season.