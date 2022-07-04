Von Miller envisions lasting full six-year contract with Bills: 'I'm trying to play the whole thing out'

After joining the Los Angeles Rams in a midseason trade and capturing his second Super Bowl, linebacker Von Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

Big multi-year contracts don't always prove to be written in stone. Stars earn raises or restructure, and teams commonly release players when the amount of dead cap (or lack thereof) lines up with a drop in player performance.

But the way Miller sees it, he's planning on being in Buffalo for the long haul.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said, via Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

Miller turned 33 in March. If he was to play out his entire contract with the Bills, he would be 38 going on 39 at the end of his final year, 2027.

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and the most recent defender to win a Super Bowl MVP. It makes sense for him to compare himself to the greats in his mission for longevity. While Tom Brady's continued domination at 44 years of age is impossible to replicate and difficult to compare due to the positions the two play, Miller seeking late-stage dominance à la Smith, the all-time sack leader (200), is attainable.