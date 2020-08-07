Eagles re-signing defensive end Vinny Curry to one-year deal

Vinny Curry is flying back to Philly.

The Philadelphia Eagles are re-signing the defensive end, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources informed of the situation. Curry's one-year deal is worth up to $2 million -- $1.3M fully guaranteed with a chance to earn more with sack and playoff incentives.

Curry compiled five sacks -- a career-high -- in his return to Philly last season after one year in Tampa. The former second-round pick by the Eagles in 2012 owns 29.5 sacks in eight NFL seasons, seven of those in Philly.

Coming off a stellar season, Curry re-joins a dominant defensive front in Philly that boasts a starting group of Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox, free-agent addition Javon Hargrave and Derek Barnett.