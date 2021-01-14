Vikings WR Justin Jefferson reflects on record rookie season, 'disrespectful' draft position

"I kept a chip on my shoulder, if you want to say that," Jefferson said. "I just felt like I was one of the top receivers, especially off of the performance I did with the national championship, having over 1,500 yards, having 18 touchdowns. So being the fifth receiver picked up, I felt that was disrespectful on their part.

"I just wanted to prove everybody wrong. All of the doubts about me playing outside, me not being a fast receiver, me not being able to go deep. So this past season, I worked on all of those things. I just tried to clean up my game a little bit more and be that versatile receiver."

Jefferson didn't get off to the hottest start in 2020, picking up just five catches for 70 yards in Minnesota's first two games, both losses. But his breakout came the following week in his first start. After that performance, a season-best 175-yard outing in a close loss to Tennessee, Jefferson knew he had arrived.

"After my first start, after Week 3, having 175 yards, just being a big performer of the game, and just dancing into the end zone, that excitement, I knew I was capable of being a problem in the league," Jefferson said. "Especially going against Malcolm Butler﻿. Malcolm Butler is one of the top corners in the league. So having a performance like that on him definitely opened my eyes a little bit and gave me a little bit more confidence."

He channeled that confidence into a mixed bag of season in Minnesota, one that featured as many 100-yard receiving games as Vikings wins (seven). Though Minnesota will go without a Lombardi Trophy for the 60th year in a row and a postseason appearance for the third time in five years, Vikings fans and the organization can take solace in one of their stars potentially reaping some hardware come Feb. 6.

If the chip on Jefferson's shoulder grows any more, there might be more where that came from.