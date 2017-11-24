Vikings winning with stronger interior line, composed QB play

When you play with this composure, sometimes even the preposterous happens, such as in this extreme example, where Keenum holds onto the ball far too long, avoids a sack thanks to Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin forgetting to wrap him up, and somehow keeps his eyes on Adam Thielen. By conventional standards, this play is blocked well enough to succeed. Then another two seconds are added onto Keenum's time to throw, and it goes from normal to near-miracle -- and a first down.