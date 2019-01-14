Vikings hire Gary Kubiak to offensive coaching staff

Gary Kubiak spent 10 seasons as a head coach in the NFL (eight with the Texans, two with the Broncos), posting an 82-75 record, including a a 21-11 mark and a perfect 3-0 in the postseason with Denver that ended with a Super Bowl 50 win. The football lifer walked away from coaching following the 2016 season to focus on his health. For the last two seasons, Kubiak acted as a senior personnel advisor for the Broncos under John Elway.