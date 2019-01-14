Around the NFL

Vikings hire Gary Kubiak to offensive coaching staff

Published: Jan 14, 2019 at 09:51 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Gary Kubiak is back on an NFL coaching staff, but it's not in Denver.

The Minnesota Vikings hired the former Broncos and Texans coach as assistant head coach/offensive advisor, the team announced Monday.

Kubiak interviewed earlier Monday in Minnesota and was scheduled to travel to Jacksonville to interview with the Jaguars on Tuesday. The Vikings apparently didn't let him out of the building.

In addition to adding Kubiak to the coaching staff, Minnesota brought in his son, Klint Kubiak, to be its quarterbacks coach and former Broncos assistant Brian Pariani to be its tight ends coach under new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Klint previously spent two seasons with the Vikings in 2013 and 2014 as a quality control/assistant wide receivers coach under Bill Musgrave and Norv Turner. The younger Kubiak was a quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant on Vance Joseph's Broncos staff.

Gary Kubiak spent 10 seasons as a head coach in the NFL (eight with the Texans, two with the Broncos), posting an 82-75 record, including a a 21-11 mark and a perfect 3-0 in the postseason with Denver that ended with a Super Bowl 50 win. The football lifer walked away from coaching following the 2016 season to focus on his health. For the last two seasons, Kubiak acted as a senior personnel advisor for the Broncos under John Elway.

After Denver hired Vic Fangio as its new head coach, Kubiak met the former Bears defensive coordinator and expected to join his staff, but differences in offensive philosophy and staffing ultimately led to a change of plans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. Denver has since hired Mike Munchak as its offensive line coach but is still without an OC.

Meanwhile, Kubiak has moved on to a new city, a new staff and a new start in his 35th year in professional football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Urban Meyer fired as Jaguars head coach after 2-11 start to first season

After less than one very rocky season, Urban Meyer has been fired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be the interim coach, Rapoport added. 
news

Former Jaguars K Josh Lambo says HC Urban Meyer kicked him before preseason practice

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker ﻿Josh Lambo﻿ has alleged in comments to the Tampa Bay Times that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him during a warm-up before a preseason practice.
news

Dolphins sign former Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette to practice squad

The Dolphins signed former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette to their practice squad on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
news

Week 15 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) expected to miss Sunday vs. Lions, potentially more games

DeAndre Hopkins will miss more time. The Cardinals' star wideout is expected to sit out Sunday versus the Lions and likely additional games with a knee sprain, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addresses reported spat with Urban Meyer: 'We handled it like grown men'

As reports of rising tension in Jacksonville continue to emerge, Jaguars WR Marvin Jones addressed on Wednesday reports of a rift between him and head coach Urban Meyer.
news

NFL awards international marketing rights to 18 teams in eight countries

The league announced Wednesday that 18 teams have been awarded marketing rights across eight different countries. The International Home Marketing Areas program grants clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Check out the official playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium named host site for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024

Las Vegas has been named the host city for the NFL's biggest game in 2024, Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Tuesday.
news

NFL owners approve HC interviews during last two weeks of season

NFL owners passed a resolution Wednesday that interviews for vacant head coaching positions in the NFL can commence over the final two weeks of the regular season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins dealing with knee injury, will get second opinion

Arizona could be without one of its key receivers for its Week 15 matchup against Detroit Lions.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) day to day, won't practice Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson won't practice Wednesday and remains "day to day" after suffering an ankle injury that forced him out of the Week 14 loss to the Browns.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW