Around the NFL

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer: Danielle Hunter 'looks fantastic' after missing 2020 with neck injury

Published: Jun 16, 2021 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Danielle Hunter﻿ returned to Minnesota with a reworked contract after missing all of the 2020 NFL season due to a neck injury.

Speaking during Vikings minicamp, coach Mike Zimmer admitted Wednesday morning that the club was unsure how healthy the pass rusher might be after surgery on a herniated disc in his neck in October.

"I saw him, you know, for the first time a couple days ago, I guess it was," Zimmer said. "He came up and gave me a big hug. It's really hard to say. We weren't sure he was obviously healthy until he came in and did his physical. He looks fantastic and should be ready to go. All the other stuff, the money part, and the contract, and all that. It's out of my paygrade."

Hunter's health is notable even in mid-June. Neck injuries can linger and have ended careers in the past. The Vikings hope Hunter's one-year absence is just a blip in the radar, and he returns to his Pro Bowl form.

Prior to the injury, Hunter was an athletic freak off the edge, giving tackles fits week after week. The 26-year-old earned 14.5 sacks apiece in 2018 and 2019. Getting that production back in Zimmer's defense would be huge for a Vikings club looking to return to the postseason after a dismal defensive season sans Hunter and others.

To appease the now healthy edge rusher -- who'd reportedly been eyeing a reworked contract as far back as last year -- the Vikings moved $5.6 million of his salary into a 2021 signing bonus. The club also created a 2022 roster bonus that forces Minnesota to make an $18 million decision on the pass rusher before the fifth day of the new league year.

The key for Hunter is getting back to sacking QBs and showing no ill effects of the year off. While he's not participating in minicamp, Hunter is back in the building, and Zimmer likes what he's seen from the now healthy edge rusher.

Hunter's return, along with several other additions, has Zimmer believing his D should bounce back from a poor 2020.

"It's probably going to look completely different on the defensive side of the ball than it did last year, with the guys coming back and the additions that we made. So I am excited about that," the coach said.

Related Content

news

Ravens' Calais Campbell contemplating retirement after 2021 season

Turning 35 in September, Ravens DE Calais Campbell is weighing the possibility of retiring after the 2021 campaign, which would be his 14th NFL season.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb on contract talks: 'Cleveland is where I want to be'

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Browns RB Nick Chubb isn't holding out of minicamp in an effort to get a new deal and said his next payday isn't a focus. However, Chubb made it known he hopes to sign long term at some point. 
news

Steelers OC Canada plans to lean on Roethlisberger: 'We are going to do what Ben wants to do'

Entering his first year as the Steelers offensive coordinator and play-caller Matt Canada explains his strategy for a Pittsburgh offense that to find its identity late in the season. 
news

Robby Anderson: QB Sam Darnold has different 'aura' in Carolina

Panthers WR Robby Anderson explains the differences of Sam Darnold a year removed from their days as New York Jets.
news

Retired RB C.J. Anderson hired as HC of Northern California football power Monte Vista High School

C.J. Anderson knows all about playing for championships. He'll be expected to compete for them in his next venture as well. The retired RB announced on Tuesday via Twitter that he has been hired as the head coach of Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.
news

Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton will be Bears' starter, Justin Fields 'our No. 2' 

The Bears' selection of Justin Fields sparked some chatter of a QB battle but, according to coach Matt Nagy, Andy Dalton's starting spot has already been signed, sealed and delivered.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr: 'I'd probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else'

The Raiders were the lone team to appear on the reported wish lists for both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson amid their discontent with their respective franchises. Derek Carr, whose job would be claimed if Las Vegas traded for either of the NFC star QBs, declared Tuesday there's only one team he'll play for. It's the same one he's been with for his entire career.
news

Cowboys announce return to Oxnard for training camp

After a season away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys are saddling up for a return to the friendly confides of Oxnard, California. The Cowboys announced Tuesday their official return to Oxnard for 2021 training camp. 
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's 'way ahead of where he was last year at this time'

After a season of struggles last year with a lack of offseason preparation, Patriots QB Cam Newton is "way ahead of where he was later year at this time."
news

Tua Tagovailoa on 5-INT minicamp practice: Emphasis was 'to be aggressive, push the ball downfield'

During Tuesday's opening day of Dolphins minicamp practice, quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ struggled in what was described as monsoon-like weather by some beat reporters. The second-year signal-caller reportedly tossed five interceptions during the session. 
news

Calvin Ridley aiming to 'keep the standard high' for Falcons following Julio Jones trade

With Julio Jones gone, it's now Calvin Ridley's WR room to lead. He feels he's learned enough from his time spent with Jones to take the reins, because there's a high bar to reach now that the Falcons great is gone.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW