Vikings DC Brian Flores says he is 'aggressive by nature' when looking to turn Minnesota's defense around 

Flores' comments have to be music to Vikings' fans ears after going through a season in which Minnesota finished 13-4 and won the NFC North, but did so while dragging along the league's second-worst defense in terms of yards allowed per game. The Vikings didn't attempt to manufacture pressure very much under former coordinator Ed Donatell, finishing 25th in blitz rate, per Next Gen Stats, and watching opposing offenses benefit.

Flores aims to change that by sending more rushers with the hope it creates issues for opposing offenses. It's not as simple as sitting back and calling more blitzes, he said, and his defense's usage of manufactured pressure will at least somewhat depend on personnel. But Flores and coach Kevin O'Connell are certainly on the same page when it comes to increasing the defense's aggression.

Flores' name has been in the news cycle for much of the last year after he was unceremoniously fired by the Dolphins and filed a lawsuit against multiple NFL parties. He eventually attracted a number of interviews for defensive coordinator openings around the NFL in early 2023, and even met with the Cardinals to discuss potentially joining the club as their head coach. That job ended up going to Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, but Flores is content in Minneapolis.

"I'm where my feet are," Flores said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press' Chris Tomasson. "I'm very excited to be here. ... I'm happy here in Minnesota, I really am."

Flores might end up earning another shot at a head-coaching job, but for now, his focus is on the Vikings. Turning Minnesota's defense into a stifling group won't be a simple task, but he's not taking over a unit with a bare cupboard, either. Minnesota boasts standouts like Danielle Hunter, Eric Kendricks and Za'Darius Smith, which will at least give Flores some legitimate front-seven defenders capable of generating pressure.