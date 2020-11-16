What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

How will the Bears offense fare amid big changes?

Two teams on differing paths set for a pivotal collision

The Bears are in the midst of a three-game skid after beginning the season 5-1. A lot of weight has been placed on the defense's collective shoulders and, while it's held up well to the pressure, the offense has folded more than once under it. The Bears are scoring 16.7 PPG and allowing 24.7 PPG during their slide; those averages were 21.3 and 19.3, respectively, before Week 7. The Vikings, on the other hand, are starting to surge, thanks to a two-game win streak. In addition to doing a better job of maintaining leads after squandering several before the bye, Minnesota has also won the turnover battle. The defense has nearly forced more TOs the past two games (4) than it had in the previous six (5) while Cousins and Co. have not turned the ball over since Week 6. The Packers reign supreme over the NFC North, but a Bears loss would make things very interesting as we go further into the second half of the season and the playoff conversation starts to heat up.