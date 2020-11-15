Around the NFL

Bears to elevate RB Lamar Miller from practice squad for 'MNF' vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 15, 2020 at 12:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Lamar Miller﻿ will be active for the first time in two years on Monday night.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Chicago Bears will elevate the running back from the practice squad for Monday's tilt versus the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the decision.

The move comes after starting running back David Montgomery was ruled out with a concussion on Saturday.

Miller made the Pro Bowl in 2018, earning 973 yards on 210 carries with five touchdowns in Houston. The veteran running back, however, suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason which wiped out his entire campaign.

The 29-year-old spent time with the New England Patriots in August but was released before the start of the season. The Bears signed him to the practice squad in early October.

Known for his game-breaking speed, Miller adds an element to the Bears backfield that has been missing since ﻿Tarik Cohen﻿'s season-ending injury. Miller joins Ryan Nall and ﻿Artavis Pierce﻿ as the running back options for Matt Nagy.

The Bears run-game has been dreadful this season behind an offensive line that has struggled to create holes. Miller will get a chance to show he's fully healthy and still owns world-class speed in a backfield that desperately needs a spark.

