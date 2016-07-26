Veteran wide receiver Andre Johnson visits Titans

Andre Johnson is back in the news for the first time since his release by the Indianapolis Colts in February.
The 35-year-old wide receiver visited the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of Johnson's whereabouts.
No signing is imminent, per Rapoport, as the two sides are simply feeling each other out at this point.
It's fair to wonder if the Titans are bringing the veteran in to light a fire under enigmatic second-year receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who has struggled to master the playbook and remain in football shape.
Johnson lost a few steps last season, failing to separate from opposing cornerbacks while falling behind Donte Moncrief on the Colts' depth chart.
Absent special teams experience, the seven-time Pro Bowler will have a hard time fulfilling his vow to continue his storied NFL career in 2016.