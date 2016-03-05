Andre Johnson: 'I'm playing ... no question about that'

Andre Johnson's days with the Indianapolis Colts appeared to be numbered, but that doesn't mean he wants to call it quits on his NFL career.

Speaking at the Jordan Brand Football Summit in Las Vegas on Saturday, Johnson was adamant that he will be playing in the NFL in 2016.

"I am playing, there's no question about that," Johnson told NFL Media. "I know I can still play this game...people read into the stories too much. I'm not discouraged about what happened this past season, I'm just waiting for an opportunity."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last month that the veteran wide receiver will not be back with the Colts following a disappointing season in which he struggled to gain separation on routes and never developed a rapport with Andrew Luck. The Colts will save $5 million under the salary cap once they cut Johnson.

Johnson, who established himself as one of the best receivers of his era during his 13 seasons with the Houston Texans, is hoping to find a new home in free agency that would allow him to walk away as a winner.

"It's about winning a championship," Johnson said Saturday. "Somewhere I can help a team accomplish the ultimate goal."

Will a team take a chance on the 34 year old or will his next football gig involve a ceremony at Canton?