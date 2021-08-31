Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

﻿Desmond Trufant﻿ came to the Chicago Bears looking to rekindle his career, but after missing the majority of training camp due to personal reasons, he'll now have to spark it elsewhere.

Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported per a source, as the club reduced its numbers to the league-mandated 53.

The cornerback earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 and notched four interceptions in just nine games with the Atlanta Falcons as recently as 2019. However, his play slipped last year with the Detroit Lions. The Lions had signed him to a two-year, $20 million deal, but released him after one season in which he appeared in just six games.

Trufant left camp on Aug. 13 to be with his ailing father, who has since passed away. The Bears signed Trufant to a one-year contract in March after releasing cornerback Kyle Fuller.