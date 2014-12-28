Usual teams in playoffs: 49 things you need to know

Four division championships were decided Sunday, and Carolina's win is the only one that qualifies as a mild surprise. Pittsburgh's win over Cincinnati continued a recent trend for the Steelers. They are winning with defense and balance again, which makes them a very dangerous team in the AFC playoffs. Carolina also has found an identity during their four game winning streak with a strong running game and vastly improved pass rush in December. It doesn't matter how they got there. The Panthers look more dangerous than other playoff teams like Arizona, Detroit, Baltimore and Cincinnati.