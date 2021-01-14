Urban Meyer would be perfect for Jaguars; Russell Wilson done cooking in Seattle?

Sure, the doubters will point out that building an NFL team through the draft and free agency is far different than gobbling up five-star prepsters off recruiting lists, but I contend that talent evaluation and acquisition is about identifying top prospects and projecting their potential within a team's system. In addition, the college game is also about player development, and Meyer's experience as a supreme program-builder at various stops gives him unique perceptive on how to put the pieces together in an NFL outpost like Jacksonville. Yes, Meyer enjoyed significant advantages while working for the powerhouse programs at Ohio State and Florida, but he also transformed Utah and Bowling Green into regional powers. As the successful leader of two underdog programs, he has done more with less. Meyer's ability to transform imperfect rosters into championship-caliber outfits -- don't forget, he guided Utah to a perfect 12-0 season and final AP ranking of No. 4 in 2004 -- speaks volumes about his developmental process.

In Jacksonville, Meyer would walk into a small-market team that doesn't have the glitz and glamour of many other NFL franchises. He'd also inherit a roster that is young, inexperienced and lacking confidence. The Jaguars have lost 10-plus games in nine of the past 10 seasons, including a 1-15 mark in 2020 with 15 straight losses to close out the campaign. Meyer would need to heal those scars while showing a young team how to win games in a competitive division featuring hard-hitting squads with franchise quarterbacks.

That said, Meyer would face a steep learning curve moving up from the collegiate ranks to the NFL. He'd have to adjust to a different game and adapt to coaching pros who might be set in their ways. Also, he would have to recalibrate everything to the lengthier, more grueling NFL schedule, which would undoubtedly feature some gut-wrenching losses that could take a toll on his mental state and overall wellness, based on his competitive nature and past health issues. Finally, he'd need to have a trusted personnel executive within his inner circle to help him navigate the player acquisition process in the NFL.

While learning the NFL ropes is certainly challenging, I watched Jim Harbaugh take on a similar situation in San Francisco and promptly guide the 49ers to three straight NFC title games (with one Super Bowl appearance). He quickly transformed the Niners into heavyweight contenders utilizing a program that served him well at Stanford (and the University of San Diego). Given Harbaugh's immediate success, I wouldn't discount Meyer's chances of turning around the Jaguars despite his lack of NFL experience.