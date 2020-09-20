Tyron Smith (neck) ruled out for Cowboys vs. Falcons 

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott's blindside blocker Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tyron Smith is dealing with a neck injury sustained during practice this week and has been ruled out, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

The team later officially marked Smith inactive.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was officially listed as questionable, with the Cowboys brass indicating a decision could come down to the wire. Unfortunately for Dallas, Smith couldn't go in the end.

Missing the 29-year-old left tackle is a massive blow to the Cowboys, who are already without right tackle La'el Collins and backup OT Cam Erving -- both on IR.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele started Week 1 at right tackle, and now the Cowboys will have to dive even deeper into their pool of linemen.