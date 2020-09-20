Around the NFL

Tyron Smith (neck) ruled out for Cowboys vs. Falcons 

Published: Sep 20, 2020 at 11:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Dak Prescott's blindside blocker Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tyron Smith is dealing with a neck injury sustained during practice this week and has been ruled out, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported.

The team later officially marked Smith inactive.

The seven-time Pro Bowler was officially listed as questionable, with the Cowboys brass indicating a decision could come down to the wire. Unfortunately for Dallas, Smith couldn't go in the end.

Missing the 29-year-old left tackle is a massive blow to the Cowboys, who are already without right tackle La'el Collins and backup OT Cam Erving -- both on IR.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele started Week 1 at right tackle, and now the Cowboys will have to dive even deeper into their pool of linemen. 

Needing a victory to avoid an 0-2 start, the Cowboys' blocking could be a problem against a Falcons team that cobbled together three sacks in Week 1, with Grady Jarrett, Takk McKinley and Dante Fowler combining for 10 QB hits. Expect Prescott to get the ball out quick Sunday to help try to negate blocking issues that are sure to come with starting multiple backups at the tackle spots.

Related Content

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (34) during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Inactive report for Sunday's Week 2 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
James Conner, Benny Snell expected to split carries vs. Broncos
news

James Conner, Benny Snell expected to split carries vs. Broncos

Pittsburgh Steelers running backs James Conner and Benny Snell are expected to split carries against the Denver Broncos, Ian Rapoport reported.
Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Denver. The Titans won, 16-14. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay out at least two weeks with toe sprain

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was diagnosed with a toe sprain following a second opinion and will miss two to four weeks. Lindsay had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman catches a pass as Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) approaches in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Julian Edelman, N'Keal Harry expected to play 

New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder) are both expected to play on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Tarik Cohen agrees to 3-year contract extension with Bears
news

Tarik Cohen agrees to 3-year contract extension with Bears

Tarik Cohen has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Chicago Bears. The extension is worth $17.25M in new money at $5.75M per year with the ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) ruled out for MNF vs. Raiders
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) ruled out for MNF vs. Raiders

The Saints have ruled out star receiver Michael Thomas for Monday Night Football against the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) warms up during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Browns defensive end Adrian Clayborn left Thursday night's win over the Bengals with a hip flexor strain but hopes to play through it while getting treatment, a source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
History will be made when Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll meet once more
news

History will be made when Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll meet once more

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick, 69 and 68-years-young, respectively, are the two oldest coaches in the NFL and their combined age of 137 years and 162 days on game day will set a record for the oldest head coaching matchup in the history of the league, per NFL Research. 
Allen Robinson resumes contract negotiations with Bears
news

Allen Robinson resumes contract negotiations with Bears

At the end of a week that saw the wide receiver delete references to his team on social media, Allen Robinson has resumed contract talks with the Chicago Bears, sources tell NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Top-paid offensive player Patrick Mahomes faces top-paid defender Joey Bosa 
news

Top-paid offensive player Patrick Mahomes faces top-paid defender Joey Bosa 

For the fifth time over the last 10 seasons, the highest-paid offensive player in the NFL will go up against the top-paid defender as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face Joey Bosa and the Chargers.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (17) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sep. 13, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Rams, WR Robert Woods agree to four-year, $65 million extension

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Los Angeles Rams and WR Robert Woods have agreed to a four-year, $65 million extension that includes $32 million in guaranteed money.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL