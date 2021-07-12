Tyreek Hill: I've been 'grinding my tail off' after getting 'embarrassed' in Super Bowl

﻿Travis Kelce﻿ isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs star motivated by the club's 31-9 drumming at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

Receiver ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ also voiced his displeasure with the wipeout.

"I feel like we was kind of embarrassed on national TV during the biggest game, you know, in the last game of the year," Hill told TMZ over the weekend.

The 22-point loss was the largest margin of defeat by the Chiefs since ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ took over as the starter in 2018.

Hill said he's "been grinding my tail off ever since the loss" to ensure the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl for the third straight season to avenge the defeat.

"We definitely don't want to go down that route again," Hill said. "We'll be back."

On paper, the Chiefs look better than last season, with an upgraded offensive line and most of the key pieces elsewhere returning. Of course, that paper too often lies -- it wouldn't have told us a 14-2 K.C. team would have lost by 22 points in the Super Bowl.