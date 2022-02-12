Tyler Boyd on Bengals WR corps: 'It's evolved to the best since I've been here'

Boyd has seen the evolution of the Bengals' passing offense, taking the torch from former Cincinnati star ﻿A.J. Green﻿ before the Cincinnati WR corps morphed into one of the most explosive units in the NFL.

"It's evolved to the best since I've been here," Boyd said. "The year when A.J. was still here, and it was me, A.J. and Tee, I thought that was going to be the year when we were going to break through to the point where we are now, but things didn't go our way. We were still kind of rebuilding, still trying to find all the missing pieces outside of just the receiving corps. ... Once we got the addition of Chase and Trey (Hendrickson) and Mike Hilton and all the rest of those great guys starting to make plays to help us win. This year is the year we finally figured everything out."

Chase's addition has helped make life easier for the Bengals offense, allowing Higgins and Boyd to work in one-on-one matchups with teams fearing getting beaten deep by the rookie.

"He gets a lot of credit, a lot of attention," Higgins said of Chase. "When those one-on-ones do come, my job is to just go out there and make a play. Hopefully, I can do that going forward for the rest of my career."

With Chase exposing defenses deep and after the catch, Higgins and Boyd have exploited opponents on the intermediate passing attack, providing chain-moving plays. The Burrow-to-Boyd connection leads all QB-receiver duos in passer rating on intermediate passes since Week 7, including playoffs (minimum 15 such attempts). In the same time span, Burrow-to-Higgins ranked third in the NFL in yardage on intermediate passes.

Against a Rams defense that has gotten beaten over the middle this season – see regular-season games versus San Francisco -- the duo should have a significant role on Super Bowl Sunday.

The narrative all week has been how the Rams could match up ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ on Chase in an effort to slow down the Bengals' attack. But Cincinnati knows it has the weapons elsewhere to make that matchup moot if that's how L.A. lines up.