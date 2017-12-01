Ty Montgomery to undergo wrist surgery, placed on IR

Montgomery, a 2015 third-round pick, entered the season as the Packers' bell-cow running back, but questions of the converted wide receiver's durability in that role proved to be valid. Montgomery broke his ribs in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears, forcing him to miss one game. He returned to action in Week 6, but re-injured his ribs against the Bears once again in Week 10. It was a wrist injury he suffered along the way, though, that forced the Packers to rule him out for the season. Rapoport reported the tailback is expected to be ready for the offseason conditioning program.