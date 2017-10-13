Twenty-seven things to know about Week 6 injuries

With Shepard out, and Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall on injured reserve, the Giants will be without 89 percent of their receptions (65 of 73), 88 percent of their receiving yards (719 of 821), and 80 percent of their touchdowns (4 of 5) by wide receivers this season, per NFL Research. Roger Lewis, Tavarres King, etc. face Denver's 'No Fly Zone' secondary, which has allowed the NFL's lowest passer rating since 2016 (73.6).