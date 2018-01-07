Twelve things we learned from Wild Card Weekend

A thing of beauty it was not -- not on offense, at least -- but the Jaguars are on their way to Pittsburgh after nabbing Sunday's physical throwdown. It marks Jacksonville's first playoff victory in 10 years, but knocking out the Steelers next Sunday will require this squad to double its efforts. The defense remains a glorious beast and deserves credit for keeping Buffalo's offense under water while patiently waiting for its own attack to awaken. Jaguars fans will quickly remind you that Pittsburgh stumbled badly against Jacksonville in a 30-9 battering in Week 5. Fair point. This defense is truly special and anything is possible in a week-to-week league, but the Steelers have evolved on offense while Jacksonville's attempt to the move the ball is a new adventure weekly.