Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself stuns NFL players

Marcus Mariota did a very nontraditional football thing in Saturday's wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs when his pass intended for Corey Davis was deflected directly back to him. The quarterback caught his own pass and dove into the end zone to score Tennessee's first touchdown of the day and jump-start a stunning comeback win.
Predictably (and justifiably so), Football Twitter went bananas. Mariota also mercifully ended a 20-year drought, per the wonderful NFL research team:
Marcus Mariota is the first player to catch a touchdown pass from himself since Brad Johnson in Week 7, 1997â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 6, 2018
Behold, the madness.
SUPER MARCUS!!!!â Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) January 6, 2018
He threw himself a touchdown lolâ Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) January 6, 2018
Play of the year!â Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) January 6, 2018
Mariota with his best Bugs Bunny impersonation. #TENvsKCâ Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) January 6, 2018
That was a madden99 type glitch!â Valentino Blake (@ZillaMane41) January 6, 2018
Wow!!! #NFLWildCardWeekend that was beautifulâ Jameis Winston (@Jaboowins) January 6, 2018
Iâve never see a play like that before...lol a receiving touchdown by the same player who threw it :astonished:â Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 6, 2018
He threw a touchdown pass to himself!:flushed:lol #thasAbadManâ Walt Aikens (@Walt_Aikens) January 6, 2018
If you want something done right.....do it yourself #mariota2mariotaâ Robert Housler (@House81) January 6, 2018
Wow that was an unbelievable touchdown by the Titians.â Winston Guy Jr. (@winstonguyjr27) January 6, 2018
What in the world did i just see. What a crazy touchdown.â ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 6, 2018
Marcus Mariota with the coolest touchdown of all time right there.â Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) January 6, 2018
That was unreal! #KCvsTENâ Eric Herman (@Hermans_House) January 6, 2018
THREW. A. PASS. TO. HIMSELF :scream:â Marquise Goodwin (@flashg88dwin) January 6, 2018
Wowâ Latavius Murray (@LataviusM) January 6, 2018
Wow Mariota!!!!!â Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) January 6, 2018
:eyes: wow https://t.co/dAzAH440zcâ Pj Williams (@PjWilliams_26) January 6, 2018
Reminds me of Brett Favre in Atlanta!! Anyone?â Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) January 6, 2018
Wonder how that pass by mariota works for fantasy?â Michael Griffin (@MikeGriff33) January 6, 2018
