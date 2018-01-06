Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself stuns NFL players

Print
  • By Nick Shook NFL.com
More Columns >

Marcus Mariota did a very nontraditional football thing in Saturday's wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs when his pass intended for Corey Davis was deflected directly back to him. The quarterback caught his own pass and dove into the end zone to score Tennessee's first touchdown of the day and jump-start a stunning comeback win.

Predictably (and justifiably so), Football Twitter went bananas. Mariota also mercifully ended a 20-year drought, per the wonderful NFL research team:

Behold, the madness.

Print
"Titans complete second-half comeback, stun Ch..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments