Marcus Mariota's TD pass to himself stuns NFL players

Marcus Mariota did a very nontraditional football thing in Saturday's wild-card win over the Kansas City Chiefs when his pass intended for Corey Davis was deflected directly back to him. The quarterback caught his own pass and dove into the end zone to score Tennessee's first touchdown of the day and jump-start a stunning comeback win.

Predictably (and justifiably so), Football Twitter went bananas. Mariota also mercifully ended a 20-year drought, per the wonderful NFL research team:

Marcus Mariota is the first player to catch a touchdown pass from himself since Brad Johnson in Week 7, 1997 â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 6, 2018

Behold, the madness.

SUPER MARCUS!!!! â Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) January 6, 2018

He threw himself a touchdown lol â Benny Cunningham (@BennyCunningham) January 6, 2018

Mariota with his best Bugs Bunny impersonation. #TENvsKC â Matthew Hasselbeck (@Hasselbeck) January 6, 2018

That was a madden99 type glitch! â Valentino Blake (@ZillaMane41) January 6, 2018

Iâve never see a play like that before...lol a receiving touchdown by the same player who threw it :astonished: â Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 6, 2018

If you want something done right.....do it yourself #mariota2mariota â Robert Housler (@House81) January 6, 2018

Wow that was an unbelievable touchdown by the Titians. â Winston Guy Jr. (@winstonguyjr27) January 6, 2018

What in the world did i just see. What a crazy touchdown. â ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) January 6, 2018

Reminds me of Brett Favre in Atlanta!! Anyone? â Marc Mariani (@marcmariani80) January 6, 2018