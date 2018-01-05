All-Pro Team: Antonio Brown a unanimous selection

Antonio Brown might not win the MVP race, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was the only player voted as a unanimous selection to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team.
Brown, who led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards despite missing the final two games of the season, received 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL. Brown was one of four repeat All-Pro selections from 2016, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald (49 votes), punter Johnny Hekker, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
The upstart Los Angeles Rams led the All-Pro team with six selections: Donald, Hekker, running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper.
"Dang, that's crazy. It means a lot, honestly," Gurley told the Associated Press of his selection. "It's a blessing. I've got so much respect for everybody in this league, and to be in this position just means so much to me."
Three Steelers joined Brown as first-team All-Pro selections: Le'Veon Bell (as a flex), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and right guard David DeCastro.
Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team, while Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski earned his fourth first-team selection (the award triggering a $2.5 million incentive in Gronk's contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport).
After being snubbed by Pro Bowl voters, Vikings' Harrison Smith was selected as a first-team All-Pro safety. Harrison was joined by teammate Xavier Rhodes. Receiver Adam Thielen and pass rusher Everson Griffen made the second-team from Mike Zimmer's squad
Among the notable absences on the All-Pro list is New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram. Rapoport reported that Ingram missing the list means a clause in his contract that would have made him a free agent will not be triggered. Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was a second-team All-Pro selection at the flex position.
The full AP 2017 NFL All-Pro Team:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England
Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams
Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, New England
Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston
Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina
Right Guard: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans
Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota
Defensive Back: Darius Slay, Detroit
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams
Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
Kick Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Punt Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit
Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia
Running Back: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh
Flex: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota
Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina
Left Guard: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
Center: Alex Mack, Atlanta
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers: Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas
Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville
Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville
Cornerbacks: Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville
Safeties: Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo
Defensive Back: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
SPECIAL TEAMS
Place kicker: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Kick Returner: Tyler Lockett, Seattle
Punt Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England
