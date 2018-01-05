All-Pro Team: Antonio Brown a unanimous selection

Antonio Brown might not win the MVP race, but the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was the only player voted as a unanimous selection to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro Team.

Brown, who led the NFL with 1,533 receiving yards despite missing the final two games of the season, received 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL. Brown was one of four repeat All-Pro selections from 2016, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald (49 votes), punter Johnny Hekker, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The upstart Los Angeles Rams led the All-Pro team with six selections: Donald, Hekker, running back Todd Gurley, left tackle Andrew Whitworth, kicker Greg Zuerlein and kick returner Pharoh Cooper.

"Dang, that's crazy. It means a lot, honestly," Gurley told the Associated Press of his selection. "It's a blessing. I've got so much respect for everybody in this league, and to be in this position just means so much to me."

Three Steelers joined Brown as first-team All-Pro selections: Le'Veon Bell (as a flex), defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and right guard David DeCastro.

Tom Brady made his third All-Pro team, while Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski earned his fourth first-team selection (the award triggering a $2.5 million incentive in Gronk's contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport).

After being snubbed by Pro Bowl voters, Vikings' Harrison Smith was selected as a first-team All-Pro safety. Harrison was joined by teammate Xavier Rhodes. Receiver Adam Thielen and pass rusher Everson Griffen made the second-team from Mike Zimmer's squad

Among the notable absences on the All-Pro list is New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram. Rapoport reported that Ingram missing the list means a clause in his contract that would have made him a free agent will not be triggered. Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara was a second-team All-Pro selection at the flex position.

The full AP 2017 NFL All-Pro Team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Tom Brady, New England

Running Back: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Tight End: Rob Gronkowski, New England

Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston

Left Tackle: Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard: Andrew Norwell, Carolina

Right Guard: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh

Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers: Chandler Jones, Arizona; Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville; Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

Safeties: Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Harrison Smith, Minnesota

Defensive Back: Darius Slay, Detroit

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker: Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams

Punter: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

Kick Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Punt Returner: Jamal Agnew, Detroit

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia

Running Back: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh

Flex: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones, Atlanta; Adam Thielen, Minnesota

Left Tackle: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City, and Daryl Williams, Carolina

Left Guard: Rodger Saffold, Los Angeles Rams

Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas

Center: Alex Mack, Atlanta

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers: Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas

Interior Linemen: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville

Linebackers: Von Miller, Denver; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville

Cornerbacks: Casey Hayward, Los Angles Chargers; A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville

Safeties: Earl Thomas, Seattle; Micah Hyde, Buffalo

Defensive Back: Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place kicker: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Kick Returner: Tyler Lockett, Seattle

Punt Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England