Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Giants are getting one of their best weapons back.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is practicing Tuesday, and the hope is he'll play Thursday against the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The fifth-year wideout led the Giants in receiving in 2019 and has caught 8 of 10 targets from Daniel Jones this season, including a team-high six passes in the season opener.

Shepard has been sidelined since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve soon after. He's been designated to return two days before New York takes on Philadelphia. The NFC East rivals have one win apiece yet sit just a win behind the first-place Cowboys.

