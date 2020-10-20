Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 7

The Giants are getting one of their best weapons back.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is practicing Tuesday, and the hope is he'll play Thursday against the Eagles, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
The fifth-year wideout led the Giants in receiving in 2019 and has caught 8 of 10 targets from Daniel Jones this season, including a team-high six passes in the season opener.
Shepard has been sidelined since suffering a turf toe injury in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve soon after. He's been designated to return two days before New York takes on Philadelphia. The NFC East rivals have one win apiece yet sit just a win behind the first-place Cowboys.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said linebacker Devin Bush will undergo surgery for his torn ACL on Wednesday.
- The Buccaneers' trade for defensive tackle Steve McLendon has been finalized. Tampa Bay is sending the New York Jets a 2022 sixth-round pick for McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick.
- The Cleveland Browns signed rookie cornerback Prince Smith to their practice squad.
- The Washington Football Team announced guard Joshua Garnett, a 2016 first-round pick for the 49ers, has retired and defensive end Casey Toohill is joining the active roster.
- The Indianapolis Colts signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to their practice squad and released cornerback Christian Angulo from it.
- The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Joe Webb from their practice squad.
- The Los Angeles Rams signed kicker Kai Forbath off the Bears' practice squad and placed linebacker Obo Okoronkwo (elbow) on injured reserve.