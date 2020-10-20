Around the NFL

Unlikely to play vs. Saints, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey could return in Week 8

Published: Oct 20, 2020 at 04:08 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s return might be around the corner.

McCaffrey isn't expected to play in Carolina's Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but he has a chance to play in the Panthers' Week 8 game against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McCaffrey has been on injured reserve since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. Mike Davis has found success in his absence, rushing 63 times for 271 yards and two touchdowns from Week 3 onward.

Thanks in part to creative play-calling from offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Carolina has won three of its five games played without McCaffrey, but managed to score just 16 points in Sunday's loss to Chicago. Fantasy owners will rejoice upon the return of the do-everything McCaffrey, who rushed for 156 yards and four scores in two games before landing on IR.

