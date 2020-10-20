Unlikely to play vs. Saints, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey could return in Week 8

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s return might be around the corner.

McCaffrey isn't expected to play in Carolina's Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but he has a chance to play in the Panthers' Week 8 game against the Falcons on Thursday Night Football, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

McCaffrey has been on injured reserve since injuring his ankle in a Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. Mike Davis has found success in his absence, rushing 63 times for 271 yards and two touchdowns from Week 3 onward.