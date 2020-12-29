Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

With one week remaining in the season, Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph's season has come to a close as he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.
A foot injury has kept Rudolph sidelined since Week 13.
The two-time former Pro Bowler will finish his season with 12 games played, 28 receptions, 334 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Minnesota also signed guard Kyle Hinton to the active roster.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was waived by the Washington Football Team on Monday, went unclaimed on waivers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon. Haskins is now officially a free agent.
- The Tennessee Titans have placed punter Brett Kern on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. Kern is a three-time Pro Bowler who's averaging 45.8 yards per punt this season. Kern's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list comes just a day after kicker Stephen Gostkowski was placed on the list.
- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Tuesday that receiver Cole Beasley was week-to-week after suffering a leg injury Monday against the Patriots.
- The Cleveland Browns announced they have placed tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive back Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Houston Texans have claimed former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone off waivers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- The New York Jets announced Tuesday they have activated tight end Ryan Griffin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Los Angeles Rams announced a host of moves on Tuesday. They placed receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list, signed quarterback Blake Bortles from the Broncos practice squad, placed running back Darrell Henderson (ankle) on injured reserve and activated offensive tackle Bobby Evans from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The San Francisco 49ers added long snapper Colin Holba to the active roster and activated Charlie Woerner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated running back Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The New England Patriots announced today that they released offensive lineman Earl Watford from the practice squad.