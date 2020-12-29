Dwayne Haskins goes unclaimed on waivers; ex-Washington QB now a free agent

A day after ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ was waived, he does not have a new employer.

Haskins went unclaimed on waivers Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a league source. Haskins becomes a free agent as a result of every NFL team passing on claiming him.

Washington released Haskins on Monday following a tumultuous week that included his second COVID-19 protocol violation, a public apology and punishment in the form of loss of his captainship and more than half of his week's salary. Still, Haskins started out of necessity Sunday, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble before being benched in the fourth quarter.

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ replaced Haskins, who left FedEx Field before speaking with media after Washington's 20-13 loss. Washington released him less than 24 hours later.