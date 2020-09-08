Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Glennon was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He then had stints in Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018) and recently Oakland (2019). With the Raiders he played in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD. In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. Glennon gives Jacksonville a veteran behind rookie Jake Luton, who's listed on the unofficial depth chart to back up starter Gardner Minshew.