Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Published: Sep 08, 2020 at 01:10 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have promoted quarterback Mike Glennon to the 53-man active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. He's battling a core muscle injury.

Glennon was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He then had stints in Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018) and recently Oakland (2019). With the Raiders he played in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD. In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. Glennon gives Jacksonville a veteran behind rookie Jake Luton, who's listed on the unofficial depth chart to back up starter Gardner Minshew.

The Jags also filled out their 16-man practice squad by signing defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and former Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerback Tramaine Brock was released from the team's reserve/injured list via injury settlement.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told reporters Eli Apple's ankle injury isn't related to his injury that he suffered last season.
  • The Cardinals have agreed to terms with wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Cleveland Browns are giving running back Kareem Hunt a two-year, $13.25 million extension, Rapoport reported.
  • The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.

Related Content

Washington head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Ron Rivera begins treatment for squamous cell carcinoma

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he has begun treatment for squamous cell carcinoma. He was diagnosed with cancer in August.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins makes a catch as receivers run drills during an NFL football workout Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins agree to 2-year, $54.5 million extension

The Cardinals have agreed to terms with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates after a big gain on a rushing play in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
news

Aaron Jones: Agent, Packers still working on new deal 

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones says his agent and the team are still working on a new deal.
Sean McVay planning for 'three-back rotation' vs. Cowboys 
news

Sean McVay planning for 'three-back rotation' vs. Cowboys 

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay plans to use a three-headed backfield committee -- Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, and Malcolm Brown -- against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1
news

A.J. Green looks 'good,' but Bengals likely to monitor WR's snaps in Week 1

A.J. Green is poised to play his first football game since Oct. 28, 2018, when the Bengals kick off the 2020 season against the Chargers. 
Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'
news

Joe Douglas: Low expectations for Jets 'angers a lot of people'

Most projections for the Jets have them sitting either in the cellar of the AFC East or at least on the stairs on the way down to it. Jets GM Joe Douglas doesn't see it that way.
Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'
news

Lions' Patricia coy on Adrian Peterson's role in Week 1: 'You know, we'll see'

Entering his 14th NFL season, Adrian Peterson is back in the NFC North. The newly acquired Lions RB arrives in Detroit with a familiar OC and perhaps a role already carved out for 2020.
Bill O'Brien: 'Historic night' awaits with return of 'America's game'
news

Bill O'Brien: 'Historic night' awaits with return of 'America's game'

An unprecedented offseason is ready to give way to an unprecedented regular season, kicking off Thursday night with the Texans taking on the Chiefs. Bill O'Brien realizes the magnitude: "It's a great night for the league and it's a great night for football."
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, exchanges jerseys with San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman after an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. NFL teams will be prohibited from postgame interactions within 6 feet of each other, so players won’t be allowed to exchange jerseys after games as part of the guidelines to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.The restrictions are outlined in the game-day protocols finalized by the league and NFL Players Association on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
news

NFL notifies teams that players can exchange jerseys by mail

The league informed teams on Monday that it is partnering Tide Laundry Detergent and Fabric Care Products, which will cover the cost of one replacement jersey per player. All of said jerseys will be washed first and exchanged by mail. Therefore, on-field exchanges are still prohibited and subject to team discipline. 
Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins closing in on contract extension
news

Cardinals, WR DeAndre Hopkins closing in on contract extension

Arizona standout WR DeAndre Hopkins is close to hauling in a new agreement on a contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs through a drill during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
news

Patriots RB Damien Harris placed on injured reserve

Following surgery on his pinkie finger, New England running back Damien Harris is headed to injured reserve to big the season. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL