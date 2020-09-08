Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have promoted quarterback Mike Glennon to the 53-man active roster and placed linebacker Quincy Williams on injured reserve. He's battling a core muscle injury.
Glennon was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He then had stints in Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018) and recently Oakland (2019). With the Raiders he played in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD. In his seven-year career, he has completed 488 of 801 passes (60.9 comp. pct.) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. Glennon gives Jacksonville a veteran behind rookie Jake Luton, who's listed on the unofficial depth chart to back up starter Gardner Minshew.
The Jags also filled out their 16-man practice squad by signing defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and former Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones. Cornerback Tramaine Brock was released from the team's reserve/injured list via injury settlement.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday:
- Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told reporters Eli Apple's ankle injury isn't related to his injury that he suffered last season.
- The Cardinals have agreed to terms with wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Cleveland Browns are giving running back Kareem Hunt a two-year, $13.25 million extension, Rapoport reported.
- The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Darius Anderson and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad and released tight end Xavier Grimble from the practice squad.