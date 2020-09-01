Around the NFL

Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Published: Sep 01, 2020
The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going with experience at quarterback, tight end and ... kicker? Tampa Bay is waiving kicker Elliott Fry. Fry had a competitive camp against fellow youngster Matt Gay, but Tampa Bay preferred a veteran. That veteran, Ryan Succop, joined the team in a move that became official Tuesday, with Fry's departure serving as a corresponding roster move.
  • New York Jets rookie running back La'Mical Perine suffered a low-ankle sprain in practice this weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Perine, drafted in the fourth round to run behind Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore, is not expected to endure a long-term absence. Receivers Breshad Perriman (knee) and Denzel Mims (hamstring) and safety Marcus Maye (calf) did not practice Tuesday, while cornerback Brian Poole (dehydration) returned. Tight end Chris Herndon was seen heading inside with a trainer. He's being evaluated for tightness in his chest. Coach Adam Gase said linebacker Patrick Onwuasor will be out at least 4-5 weeks with a knee injury.
  • Free-agent cornerback Kayvon Webster is visiting the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday. Webster played two games for Washington last season, logging two passes defensed.
  • Cam Newton returned to New England Patriots practice Tuesday after enjoying an excused absence on Monday.
  • Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift, receiver Danny Amendola, tight end Hunter Bryant and safety Jayron Kearse were all limited in practice. The team also released WR Geremy Davis.
  • Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn said defensive end Dante Fowler had a sprained ankle but does not expect him to be out long term. Running back Todd Gurley and center Alex Mack won't practice today.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said wideout Golden Tate is dealing with a hamstring injury and will not practice today. He is considered day-to-day.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed linebacker Mack Wilson won't need surgery on his injured knee. Defensive end Myles Garrett (wrist) and cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) are day-to-day.
  • Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Jalen Reagor is week-to-week with his shoulder injury, according to the team. Rapoport reported this week that Reagor could miss the start of the season.

