Tuesday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green was held out of Tuesday's practice after tweaking his hamstring on Monday. Green was at Bengals practice but was not wearing pads. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he was holding Green out as a precautionary measure and that he doesn't expect him to participate in a scrimmage later this week. "I've seen him practice for two days," Taylor said. "Obviously he needs to develop that chemistry with the quarterback, but again nothing I'm concerned about right now." Taylor added that rookie receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) was limited to individual work on Tuesday. Taylor had no update on safety Shawn Williams, who was reportedly carted off during practice.
- Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill returned to practice Tuesday after missing Monday's action.
- New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat is sidelined with a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. The veteran OL's timetable for return is unclear, but Peat has not been ruled out of New Orleans' season opener.
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters that cornerback Artie Burns left Tuesday's practice with a left knee injury.
- Rapoport reported Tuesday that Philadelphia Eagles defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave, both of whom were held out of practice Monday, are dealing with an ankle sprain and pectoral injury, respectively. Rapoport said both players have a "realistic shot" at playing in Week 1 against Washington.
- The Atlanta Falcons activated safety Jamal Carter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Jets cornerback Pierre Desir (hamstring), rookie receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring), defensive back Brian Poole (dehydration), linebacker James Burgess (back), defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (quad) and receiver Braxton Berrios (personal reasons) sat out Gang Green's walkthrough Tuesday. Jets coach Adam Gase also confirmed that receiver Vyncint Smith underwent core muscle surgery Tuesday and will miss five-to-eight weeks.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed linebacker Hardy Nickerson and waived cornerback Marcus Sayles.