Injured Eagles Derek Barnett, Javon Hargrave could be ready by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles have hope injured defensive linemen Derek Barnett and Javon Hargrave are back for the start of the regular season.

Both D-linemen opened the team's first padded practice on the injury report. The Eagles announced Barnett's injury as "lower body" and Hargrave's as "upper body" Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Barnett is dealing with a high ankle sprain, per sources informed of the situation.

We learned Monday that Hargrave would miss multiple weeks after an MRI revealed he'd suffered a minor pectoral strain. While it's not the greatest news, it's better than a full tear that would have kept the free-agent acquisition out for months. Hargrave could be a big addition next to Fletcher Cox on the Eagles' interior as a force who can take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

Rapoport noted that both Barnett and Hargrave have a realistic shot at being ready by the season opener versus Washington.

Optimism about Barnett's health is key, as the pass rusher enters a pivotal fourth season. In his three years, the former first-round pick has compiled 14 sacks and 67 tackles in 35 career games.