Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa's return to the Miami Dolphins' lineup just might come across the pond.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday, after the quarterback was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Still, it remains to be seen whether he'll start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"This is really just let's (see) how this goes in practice," Flores told reporters. "Can he make the throws? Can he roll to his left, roll to his right, step up in the pocket? The one thing we won't know is just taking a hit. We won't know that until the game. I think we'll try to do as much as we can to get a feel for what that'll look like or what that'll feel like without having a setback obviously. So I'd say this: He's a tough kid."

Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer, for his part, said Wednesday the Jaguars are expecting to see Tagovailoa behind center.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The following week, the Dolphins offensive line was overwhelmed by a Buffalo Bills pass rush that knocked Tagovailoa out of the game, and onto the IR list, with broken ribs.