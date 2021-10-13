Around the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start at QB vs. Jaguars

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 12:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Tua Tagovailoa's return to the Miami Dolphins' lineup just might come across the pond.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday, after the quarterback was activated from injured reserve on Tuesday. Still, it remains to be seen whether he'll start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"This is really just let's (see) how this goes in practice," Flores told reporters. "Can he make the throws? Can he roll to his left, roll to his right, step up in the pocket? The one thing we won't know is just taking a hit. We won't know that until the game. I think we'll try to do as much as we can to get a feel for what that'll look like or what that'll feel like without having a setback obviously. So I'd say this: He's a tough kid."

Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer, for his part, said Wednesday the Jaguars are expecting to see Tagovailoa behind center.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. The following week, the Dolphins offensive line was overwhelmed by a Buffalo Bills pass rush that knocked Tagovailoa out of the game, and onto the IR list, with broken ribs.

﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ has been Tagovailoa's fill-in for a 1-4 Dolphins team that has continued to struggle with pass protection -- Tagovailoa and Brissett have been sacked a combined 16 times. Brissett has thrown just two interceptions in 158 attempts since replacing Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins passing game has been pedestrian at just 5.4 yards per attempt.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 13

Texans HC David Culley told reporters Wednesday that LT ﻿Laremy Tunsil﻿ will undergo surgery on his injured thumb, per the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. The team hopes to welcome Tunsil back to action in four weeks.
news

ESPN to broadcast Super Wild Card Weekend's Monday night game for next five years

The inaugural Monday wild-card playoff game will be broadcast by the home network of "Monday Night Football." ESPN announced Wednesday it has won the rights to host the finale of Super Wild Card Weekend for the next five years. This season's offering will be played on Jan. 17, 2022.
news

Colts working out kickers in case Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) misses time

Field goal failures doomed the Colts on Monday night. Indianapolis is taking steps toward ensuring it doesn't happen again. The Colts are working out kickers in an effort to find a potential replacement for ﻿Rodrigo Blankenship﻿.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'on track' in concussion recovery

Daniel Jones continues to make his way through concussion protocol. Giants HC Joe Judge told reporters Wednesday that Jones couldn't participate in practice but is "on track with everything" in his recovery from the concussion that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
news

Jim Irsay predicts Colts will win 'at least' two Super Bowls this decade

Colts owner Jim Irsay is optimistic that things will turn around swiftly in Indianapolis. Irsay wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that he believes the Colts will win "at least" two Super Bowls in the next 10 years.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady lead Players of the Week

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady had huge Week 5 showings that led to them garnering NFL Player of the Week honors. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson on rookie struggles: I need to stop 'overthinking' and just 'rip it'

It's been a rocky start to Zach Wilson﻿'s career. With the Jets reaching their bye, Wilson said Tuesday he hopes to recharge and get back to simply playing football.
news

Zac Taylor: Bengals are a team 'that's going to be reckoned with'

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers after storming back to tie the game late in Week 5, only to watch rookie kicker Evan McPherson miss a couple of field goals late.
news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath of Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW