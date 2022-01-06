Tua Tagovailoa 'not worried' about offseason QB trade talk: 'If it comes up, it comes up'

With the Miami Dolphins missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season and third under Brian Flores, the questions regarding the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will begin to swirl again in South Beach.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were the subject of speculation all season leading up to the trade deadline, with Miami considering a trade involving Deshaun Watson﻿.

Heading toward an offseason of even more speculation, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020 isn't concerned about the rumor mill.

"No, I'm not worried about that," he said Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. "If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

Tagovailoa's second season in the NFL has been a roller coaster. At times the QB looks great, authoring pinpoint passes and getting the ball out quick behind a faulty offensive line. At others, he makes brutal mental mistakes and can't stretch the field consistently.

"Obviously, it didn't go the way I wanted it to go," Tagovailoa said of his second year. "It didn't go the way that our team wanted it to go. It's tough when you have an opportunity, and you don't capitalize on that opportunity."

Injuries played a role, with Tua missing four games and chunks of others due to rib and finger injuries.