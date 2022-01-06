Around the NFL

Tua Tagovailoa 'not worried' about offseason QB trade talk: 'If it comes up, it comes up'

Published: Jan 06, 2022 at 08:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With the Miami Dolphins missing the postseason for the fifth consecutive season and third under Brian Flores, the questions regarding the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will begin to swirl again in South Beach.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were the subject of speculation all season leading up to the trade deadline, with Miami considering a trade involving Deshaun Watson﻿.

Heading toward an offseason of even more speculation, the No. 5 overall pick in 2020 isn't concerned about the rumor mill.

"No, I'm not worried about that," he said Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. "If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn't, it doesn't."

Tagovailoa's second season in the NFL has been a roller coaster. At times the QB looks great, authoring pinpoint passes and getting the ball out quick behind a faulty offensive line. At others, he makes brutal mental mistakes and can't stretch the field consistently.

"Obviously, it didn't go the way I wanted it to go," Tagovailoa said of his second year. "It didn't go the way that our team wanted it to go. It's tough when you have an opportunity, and you don't capitalize on that opportunity."

Injuries played a role, with Tua missing four games and chunks of others due to rib and finger injuries.

Tua's ups and downs have been characteristic of Flores' team as a whole. There were depressing lows after seven straight losses, exhilarating highs after seven consecutive wins got them into the postseason hunt, and a painful blowout loss to the top-seeded Titans Sunday to end the Dolphins' postseason chances and remind them how far they are from the top.

"I would say it has been a fun season," Tagovailoa said. "Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys that we have on our team. Just us continuing to believe in each other while things weren't going right. And then when things were going right, that's kind of why we're in this industry and why we do what we do. Because of the feeling of when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish, it's a good feeling for all of us."

Questions regarding whether Tua can be the long-term franchise signal-caller won't end anytime soon. The QB did just enough this season to show flashes of promise, but not enough to shut out the chatter.

He has one more chance Sunday to show off. According to NFL Research, with a win over the playoff-bound New England Patriots, Tua would join Russell Wilson as the only QBs with three-plus wins and zero losses in the regular season versus Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Drew Lock focused on Saturday's bout with Chiefs, not future in Denver

Drew Lock's place in the Broncos' future is far from solidified, but the young QB is not letting that uncertainty affect his mindset going into the season finale against the Chiefs.
news

Mike Zimmer: Whatever happens with Vikings future, 'I can stand proud'

Mike Zimmer's future in Minnesota remains unknown as the Vikings head into their season finale against the Bears on Sunday. Zimmer said regardless of how it plays out, he's proud of the job he and his staff have done.
news

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'The grass is greener where you water it'

It appears Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst have gotten on the same page and mended fences.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard implores team on 'Hard Knocks': 'We only get one opportunity at this'

With the Colts vying for a playoff spot, it might be the worst time for a bad practice, which is a message Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Darius Leonard﻿ made loud and clear in Wednesday's eighth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts."  
news

LT Charles Leno, Washington agree to 3-year, $37.5M extension

Charles Leno, released by the Bears in May, has been excellent since joining Washington and is being rewarded with a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night. 
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers calls award voter 'a bum' following comments that he would not vote for Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ called NFL-award voter Hub Arkush a "bum" on Wednesday, a day after the longtime Chicago sportswriter said he would not vote for Rodgers as 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player based on the QB's character and off-field issues. 
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) returns to practice on limited basis

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Wednesday after throwing for the first time since his thumb injury.
news

NFL teams subject to forfeited draft picks, suspensions, fines for improper questioning of prospects

As a matter of routine, the league has issued reminders to teams, ahead of the NFL draft, about what constitutes improper questioning in their personal interviews with draft prospects. This year, however, violations of those guidelines could come with an especially tangible and painful penalty -- forfeiture of a draft pick no lower than a fourth-round selection.
news

Cowboys place LB Micah Parsons on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys rookie linebacker ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, putting his availability in question for Saturday's Week 18 game against the Eagles.
news

Titans designate RB Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was designated to return to practice on Wednesday and is gearing up for a playoff run weeks after undergoing foot surgery. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 5

Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn't discuss if QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) will have enough time to be ready to play on Sunday versus the Steelers. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW