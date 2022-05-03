Troy Hill admits he frequently compared Browns to Rams, yearned for return to L.A.

Troy Hill's one-year absence from the Rams is over.

Hill spent his sabbatical in Cleveland, and it only cost Los Angeles a fifth-round pick to bring him back to the team he admitted Monday he missed. The Rams winning Super Bowl LVI without him didn't make things any easier on Hill, either.

"It was a little tough on the other end too," Hill said Monday, via the Los Angeles Times, "because it was like it's always that could've, should've, would've type of thing."

Hill could've had a Super Bowl ring, sure, but probably would've had less money in his pocket. When he signed a two-year deal with the Browns in 2021, Hill nearly doubled his annual average salary. But as Hill learned, money doesn't replace quality relationships and a comfortable fit.

Hill isn't the only person who grew up in Northeast Ohio, left it, returned and then eventually decided he'd rather be in Southern California. He's not even the only professional athlete to do so in recent years; Hill only needs to look toward Brentwood to find a prime example in the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

Los Angeles (and the west coast in general) is about as much of a home for Hill as Ohio, anyway, seeing as Hill left for Ventura, California, in his teenage years and spent his college years at Oregon. The home connection ended up mattering less than what Hill had come to know as a championship-level program and how his new environment just wasn't the same as what he'd left.

Watching that program promptly win the Super Bowl probably didn't help, either.

"When I was in Cleveland, I always found myself trying to compare things to how it was done over here in L.A.," he said. "I don't know if it was me just trying to compare as far as this is what a winning program [does], or if was just missing everything that was happening over here."

Although he missed out on winning a title, he won't have to yearn to wear the royal blue and sol anymore. Instead, he'll get a chance to join the Rams in their quest to run it back.