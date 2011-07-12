Trial might force Haynesworth to miss part of 'Skins camp

Last year, Albert Haynesworth couldn't practice for a portion of the Washington Redskins' training camp because he kept failing a conditioning test.
This year, he could miss as many as four days of camp in August -- assuming the NFL lockout has ended by then -- because he will be in court.
The defensive lineman's misdemeanor sexual abuse trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 23 in Washington, D.C., and attorneys said Monday that the prosecution is prepared to call as many as 10 witnesses in the case, The Washington Post reported Monday.
Haynesworth, who has had a string of legal problems since the Redskins lavished a seven-year, $100 million contract on him during the 2009 offseason, is accused of fondling a cocktail waitress at the W Hotel in D.C. on Feb. 12.
The trial had been scheduled to begin Monday in D.C. Superior Court, but with so many witnesses potentially involved, Haynesworth attorney A. Scott Bolden and prosecutor Heide L. Herrmann agreed to change the date.
Haynesworth didn't attend Monday's proceedings, just as he skipped a May hearing, and that didn't go over well with Senior Judge Patricia A. Wynn.
Regardless of a training camp conflict, Haynesworth would be expected in court, the judge said, calling the case "his first responsibility."
The Redskinsreportedly won't release the defensive lineman, but rather hope to trade him, with the Philadelphia Eagles mentioned as one potential destination. Redskins coach Mike Shanahan suspended Haynesworth for the final four games of the 2010 season for conduct detrimental to the team.
In addition to the sexual abuse case, Haynesworth had faced a misdemeanor assault charge. In May, a judge dismissed the charge after the player reached an agreement with the man who said he was the victim of a road-rage attack in February.
At one point last year, Haynesworth was juggling as many as four court-related matters, including lawsuits from a bank, an exotic dancer, a man injured in an automobile accident and complaints from his ex-wife that he wasn't paying her health insurance or their children's bills.
Haynesworth's conduct at Redskin Park also has frustrated his coaches, with defensive coordinator Jim Hasletttelling ESPN Radio in St. Louis in June that the lineman "can do almost anything he wants. He doesn't want to do anything. To me, that's the issue.
"He's one of those guys you walk in a meeting and you tell him, 'Put down the phone,' ," Haslett added. "The next day, you have to tell him to put down the phone. The next day, you tell him to put down the phone.
"You tell him, 'Don't read the newspaper in meetings.' The next day, you have to tell him the same thing. It doesn't stick; it's an everyday thing."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.