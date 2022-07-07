Trevon Diggs says he could 'eventually' play on same team as brother Stefon Diggs: 'Who knows?'

Stefon Diggs and Trevon Diggs make up one of the top brother tandems in the NFL today.

But unlike the Watts (T.J. and Derek) and Heywards (Cameron and Connor) in Pittsburgh or the Griffins (Shaquill and Shaquem) previously in Seattle, the Diggs bros don't play on the same team. In fact, they've yet to play against each other in a regular-season NFL game -- that may come in 2023 when Stefon's Buffalo Bills are slated to host Trevon's Dallas Cowboys.

Could the two All-Pro pass catchers (one of touchdowns, one of interceptions) end up on the same sideline at some point?

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Alex Prewitt, Stefon shot down the idea, saying, "I was like, yeah, that's out of reach now. Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I'm pretty sure he's not going anywhere anytime soon."

Trevon, however, said it's still a possibility.

"Who knows?" the Cowboys star asked. "I feel like it could happen eventually."

As Stefon said, he isn't leaving Buffalo in the near future. The two-time Pro Bowl receiver just signed a four-year, $96 million extension with the Bills three months ago that keeps him in Orchard Park until the spring of 2028.

Trevon, still on his rookie deal in Dallas but coming off a breakout year in which he led the league with 11 interceptions, is eligible for an extension following the 2022 campaign.

One would assume the Cowboys will do what they can to extend the ascending defensive back as soon as possible, but if a reunion with his brother is more desirable than staying in Dallas, then Trevon could opt for a move northeast once his contract expires after the 2023 season.