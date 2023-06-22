Tremaine Edmunds excited to lead turnaround in Chicago: 'I like when the odds are against us'

Edmunds is making up one-third of a linebacking corps that also welcomed former Philadelphia Eagles defender T.J. Edwards this offseason, and includes rising standout Jack Sanborn, who served as a bright spot in a dim 2022 season. Chicago's young secondary -- which features 2022 and 2023 second-round picks in Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson -- is also brimming with potential.

A turnaround won't happen overnight, but Edmunds was aware of this when he chose Chicago's four-year, $72 million contract offer in the spring. He's ready to take the lead and share the wisdom learned from his half-decade spent with a perennial contender in Buffalo.

"I think we just got to take it one day at a time," Edmunds said. "I think it's too early to start making predictions. I think it's too early to start putting a ceiling on how high we can actually go. ... If we want to be able to hold that trophy up, man, it's gonna take a hard commitment day in and day out, and I think guys are definitely bought in, and I'm just excited to get this thing rolling."