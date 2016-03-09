Transactions roundup: Vikings to add guard Alex Boone

Former San Francisco 49ers guard Alex Boone has agreed to terms to join Minnesota, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the deal.
ESPN first reported the news.
Boone was Around The NFL's No. 2 guard on the market after Kelechi Osemele, who will sign a massive deal with the Oakland Raiders.
The Vikings sorely needed to upgrade their interior blocking. A plus pass blocker, Boone should help keep Bridgewater upright in 2016 after the quarterback was sacked 44 times and pressured on 46.9 percent of drop backs in 2015. Boone allowed five quarterback hits on 463 pass blocking snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Here are the other notable transactions that happened on Wednesday:
- The Chargersre-signed tight endAntonio Gates to a two-year contract worth $12 million. San Diego also added receiverTravis Benjamin on a four-year deal worth $24 million, a source familiar with the contract told NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
- Brock Osweiler is leaving the Denver Broncos. The quarterback has agreed in principle to a deal with the Houston Texans, a source familiar with negotiations told Getlin.
- Doug Martinagreed to a five-year, $35.75 million deal to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source informed of the deal told Rapoport. The team later announced the deal is official.
- Former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller has agreed to a four-year, $26 million deal with the Houston Texans, a source told Rapoport. The new deal includes $14 million fully guaranteed.
- The Giants have agreed to terms with defensive end Olivier Vernon on a five-year, $85 million contract, Rapoport reports.
- Matt Forte is heading to the New York Jets, source informed of the contract negotiations told Rapoport.
- Center Alex Mack has finalized a five-year deal to go to the Atlanta Falcons, a source told Rapoport. The Falcons later confirmed the deal.
- Former Rams safety Rodney McLeodagreed to a five-year, $37 million deal with the Eagles that includes $17 million in guarantees, a source informed of the contract told Rapoport.
- Wideout Marvin Joneshas agreed to a deal with the Lions. He is expected to help fill the void left by Calvin Johnson.
- Ex-Texans guard Brandon Brooksagreed to a five-year, $40 million deal with the Eagles, a source told Rapoport. The Eagles later confirmed the deal.
- Former Jets nose tackle Damon Harrisonwill sign a free-agent contract with the New York Giants, a source told NFL Media's Kimberly Jones.
- Former Broncos linebacker Danny Trevathan agreed to sign a four-year deal with the Bears. Per Rapoport, the deal is worth roughly $28 million, per a source involved with the deal.
- The Ramsexpect to re-sign linebacker Mark Barron on a five-year, $45 million contract, a source told Rapoport. In addition, a source told Rapoport the team has struck a three-year deal to keep defensive end William Hayes. The contract has a max value of $21 million, Rapoport reported.
- Ex-Browns safety Tashaun Gipson has agreed to a deal to sign with the Jaguars, a source informed of the deal told Rapoport. A source told Getlin the deal is worth $35.5 million over five years.
- Rapoport reported the Lions will re-sign Haloti Ngata to a two-year deal, worth $12 million, per a source informed of the contract. He'll receive $6.25 million in the first year of the contract.
- The Cardinals and safety Tyvon Branch have agreed upon a two-year deal worth $8 million, a source involved with the contract told Rapoport.
- The Washington Redskinsre-signed linebacker Mason Foster, defensive end Kedric Golston, safety Duke Ihenacho and quarterback Colt McCoy, the team announced.
- The Dolphinssigned former Lions safety Isa Abdul-Quddus to a three-year deal worth $12.75 million, a source told Rapoport. He's set to make $4.25 million per year.
- The Colts announced they have released wide receiver Andre Johnson after one season with the team. Johnson signed with the team as a free agent last year.
- Ex-Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernonhas agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the Giants that includes $52.5 million in guarantees, sources with knowledge of the deal told Rapoport.
- Former Chiefs quarterback Chase Danielhas agreed to a deal with the Eagles, a source informed of the contract told Rapoport.
- Offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz has agreed in principle to a a five-year deal with the Chiefs, sources informed of the negotiations told Getlin and Rapoport. NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reports Schwartz's deal is worth $33 million with $15 million guaranteed.
- Bearswill sign cornerback Tracy Porter to a three-year, $16.5 million deal, a source familiar with the contract told Rapoport. The Bears announced offensive tackle Bobby Massiehas agreed to a three-year deal with the team.
- The Buccaneersagreed to terms with former Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy, source told Rapoport. A source told Rapoport it's a five-year deal worth $32.5 million.
- Former Cowboys and Bills quarterback Matt Cassel is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans to backup Marcus Mariota, a source told Rapoport.
- Rams re-signed wide receiver Brian Quick to a one-year deal worth up to $3.76 million, a source told Rapoport. He'll make $1.5 million guaranteed.
- The Vikings will sign former Titans safety Michael Griffin to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, a source told Rapoport. Griffin was ranked No. 88 in Around The NFL's top 99 free agents.
- Former Eagles quarterback Thad Lewis has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the 49ers, a source informed of the transaction told Getlin.
- Ex-Bills LB Nigel Bradham has agreed to terms with the Eagles, a team source told NFL Media's Albert Breer.
- The Saints announced they have agreed on terms with former Colts tight end Coby Fleener. Rapoport reported it's a five-year deal worth $36 million.
- Marcedes Lewis is getting a three-year, $12 million deal from the Jaguars, a source familiar with the parameters of the deal told Getlin.
- Bengals cornerback Adam Jonesagreed to terms on a three-year contract to stay with the Bengals, a source informed of the deal told Rapoport.
- The Chiefs will re-sign linebacker Derrick Johnson to a three-year, $21 million deal, a source involved in the contract negotiations told Rapoport.
- The Eaglessigned cornerback Ron Brooks to a three-year deal worth $6 million, source told Rapoport. It can be worth up to $8.7M with playtime incentives.
- Dolphins defensive end Derrick Shelby has agreed to a deal with the Falcons, a source told Rapoport. Darlington reports it's a four-year deal, worth $21 million.
- Ex-Chargers tight end Ladarius Green will sign a four-year deal with the Steelers worth $20 million and $5 million guaranteed, Rapoport reports. Breer adds the deal is truly year-to-year -- he'll receive $6 million in 2016, $11 million in first two years, per a source.
- The Falcons are signing defensive end Adrian Clayborn to a two-year deal, a source told Rapoport. He will get $9 million base with a chance to earn $14 million, Rapoport says.
- Wide receiver Rishard Matthews has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Titans, Getlin says.
- Former Chiefs cornerback Sean Smith has agreed to terms with the Raiders, according to Getlin. Rapoport reports that the deal is for four years and $40 million, with $20 million guaranteed.