Training camp preview: Lions begin life after Megatron

When you lose a game-changing, 6-foot-5 receiver who compiled more than 1,000 yards in each of his last six seasons, your offense is going to change. Plain and simple. Matt Staffordthinks it might be better, but everyone knows there is no use waiting around for Calvin Johnson to change his mind about retirement. Detroit now lacks a supreme jump-ball target who can gobble up two or three defenders on deep routes, deciding to replace him with a cadre of smaller speed options. Golden Tate will catch close to 100 balls this year, but during camp, the microscope will be on free-agent acquisition Marvin Jones and how fluid he looks in a system that could reward his skill set. When Jim Bob Cooter took over as offensive coordinator last season, he seemed to accentuate Stafford's ability to hit on timing routes to his quicker wide receivers, winning matchups on the inside. Loop tight end Eric Ebron into the equation, and we seem to have a theme developing: Maybe no one receiver is dominant enough to take over a game, but Detroit has a group of players who are all capable of winning matchups down to down.