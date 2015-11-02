Trades we'd like to see happen at deadline

In exchange for Jacksonville's first-round pick. Cleveland can't afford to let talent walk out the door, but it's time to make a stand for the top overall selection. Mack is likely to leave the Browns after this season anyway and showed enough interest in Jacksonville to sign an offer sheet with the Jaguars two seasons ago. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, this possibility is not too far from the truth. Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Browns have already engaged in trade discussions for Mack and Joe Thomas. Haden is a genuine talent at cornerback, but the Browns don't have much else to offer. With two first-rounders, the Browns can throw in additional picks to get into the No. 1 spot and take Cal's Jared Goff. The Jags get better on both sides of the ball while the Browns nab their franchise arm: Everybody wins.