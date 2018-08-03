Tracking the latest fantasy football ADP trends

In this day and age, there is a virtual smorgasbord of sources to help you prepare for the upcoming fantasy football season. Metrics, analytics, projections, rankings ... you name it, it's out there. But one of the best known preparation tools for drafts is good old ADP, or Average Draft Position. If you're unaware, ADP is a list of players who are ranked by the average position they're being taken across a large number of drafts. This gives you a good idea as to where players are likely to fall when it comes time for you to pick your own squads, therefore making it a useful resource.