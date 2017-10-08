Tracking major injuries from Week 5 in the NFL

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker exited the team's matchup with the Tennessee Titans after suffering an ankle injury.
Parker did not return to the game -- a 16-10 win for Miami.
Here are other injuries we're tracking on this Week 5 Sunday:
- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter after suffering a fractured left ankle in the team's loss. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall both left the game after suffering ankle injuries. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports both Shepard and Marshall suffered ankle sprains. Shepard will keep be out at least a week, but the Giants could hold him out until the bye in three weeks, a source told Rapoport. Receiver Dwayne Harris left the game in the third quarter after suffering a fracture in his foot.
- Houston Texans pass rushers Whitney Mercilus (chest) and J.J. Watt (knee) both exited Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs early. Both did not return.
The team announced that Watt suffered a tibial plateau fracture to his left leg. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Watt is out for the rest of the 2017 season.
NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Mercilus suffered a torn pectoral and will miss the rest of the year.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick injured his right shoulder against the Buffalo Bills and did not return. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a right knee injury and exited the game. Cornerback Adam Jones also exited after he suffered a back injury. Safety Shawn Williams exited with a right elbow injury.
- Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay was carted off the field after suffering a knee injury. He did not return to the game. Bills cornerback Leonard Johnson (hamstring) also did not return.
- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did not play vs. the Packers but left tackle Tyron Smith (back) did play. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie left the game and did not return with a hamstring injury.
- Kansas City Chiefs safety Steven Terrell did not return against the Texans after suffering a concussion on the first play of the game. Chiefs starting center Mike Morse and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are both inactive.
Tight end Travis Kelce is in the concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head during the first half. He did not return.
- Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) was inactive while backup EJ Manuel got the start at home today against the Baltimore Ravens.
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand) was active and played against the Raiders. Running back Terrance West suffered a calf injury and did not return. Right guard Matt Skura suffered a knee injury and did not return.
- Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (concussion) was cleared from the concussion protocol and caught the game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys. Running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) did not play, as expected. Cornerback Kevin King was ruled out after suffering a concussion. Cornerback Davon House returned after suffering from cramps. Safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) did not.
- Seattle Seahawks guard Luke Joeckel (knee) played today. Joeckel is expected to undergo knee surgery during the bye week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added, per a source informed of the team's plans.
- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon did not return after sustaining a concussion. Cornerback Asa Jackson also did not return due to a hamstring injury. Cornerback Rashard Robinson (cramping) did not return.
- Los Angeles Chargers right tackle Joe Barksdale (cramping) exited their game against the New York Giants.