Odell Beckham suffers broken ankle in Giants' loss

The worst-case scenario has arrived for the New York Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured ankle in New York's 27-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Giants announced. Beckham will undergo an MRI to see if there is any ligament damage, a source informed of the diagnosis told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones.

The injury likely will land Beckham on injured reserve for at least eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. However, considering the nature of the injury and New York's place in the standings, it is highly unlikely the wideout sees the field again this season.

With four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter against the Chargers, Beckham landed awkwardly after attempting to catch a high slant pass and left the field in a trainer's cart. Wincing in pain, Beckham covered his face as the cart left the field.

Beckham was ruled out for the remainder of the game and was seen on crutches heading to Giants' locker room.

So it goes for the Giants, who already saw Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard exit with ankle and foot injuries.

This is a dreadful reality for a team that was already struggling. Beckham is the Giants' offense. He is the only player fast enough to negate the constant duress Manning has faced. He is the only receiver on the roster capable of twirling out of double and triple teams. Beckham's 48-yard touchdown catch Sunday, the product of a beautiful out-and-up double move, was one of two memorable offensive plays run by the Giants through the first three-and-a-half quarters.

With Beckham goes New York's season. The winless Giants will be rudderless without their only consistent weapon, and their schedule doesn't ease up on them. Considered a distraction during New York's tumultuous start, Beckham, and his antics, will be sorely missed on the sideline this season as the Giants attempt to navigate a lost campaign without their top talent.