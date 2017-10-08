Travis Kelce in concussion protocol after Chiefs' win

In the middle of one of the best nights of his career, Travis Kelce was knocked out of the game.

The Chiefs tight end entered concussion protocol after Kansas City's 42-34 win over the Texans, coach Andy Reid told reporters. Kelce took a hit to the helmet late in the first half but briefly returned after a brief trip to the sideline medical tent.

Kelce exited the game with eight catches and 98 receiving yards, all of which he recorded in the first half.

A key cog in Kansas City's efficient offensive machine, Kelce has been used all over the Chiefs' formations this season. On Sunday evening, he was having success playing wide receiver on screens and dragging linebackers up the seams.