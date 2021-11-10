Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Willie McGinest on Bill Belichick, Justin Fields' performance and how the Cowboys can rebound

Published: Nov 10, 2021 at 04:59 AM

Mike Garafolo is joined by special guest Willie McGinest for a new episode of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room. First, Willie gives a locker room story about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, which shows that New England can be a fun place to play. Next, the guys break down Bears quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. Following that, the duo give their thoughts on the Buffalo Bills, especially after the team's Week 9 loss to the Jaguars. Then, the pair look back at the Browns first game without OBJ on the team. After that, the guys talk about the Cowboys bad loss to the Broncos and how the team can rebound from it. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss their takeaways from the Titans versus Rams game in Week 9.

NFL Total Access: The Locker Room is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

