Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Looking at the NFC, AFC playoff picture

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back with a special episode of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room. To start off, the guys discuss if momentum is a thing heading into the playoffs. Then, the pair analyze what playoff seed the Philadelphia Eagles could end up as. Following that, the duo focus on COVID-19 protocols heading into the playoffs. The rest of the show, the guys look at the current NFC and AFC playoff picture. To wrap up the show, the pair touch on which team is the biggest threat to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC.