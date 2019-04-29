Top Rookies for 2019 fantasy leagues

4. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hardman wasn't in the top-five of more pre-draft wideout rank lists, but he ended up in a potentially tremendous position in Kansas City. With Tyreek Hill's NFL future in serious doubt, the speedster out of Georgia could end up with a lot of targets in one of the league's most explosive offenses. Be sure to keep tabs on Hill in the weeks to come.